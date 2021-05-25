- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 392
Profit Trade:
1 186 (49.58%)
Loss Trade:
1 206 (50.42%)
Best Trade:
549.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-536.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
116 636.88 USD (8 507 110 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-109 290.51 USD (9 080 732 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 302.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 302.31 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
47.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.25%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.89
Long Trade:
1 436 (60.03%)
Short Trade:
956 (39.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
3.07 USD
Profitto medio:
98.34 USD
Perdita media:
-90.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-1 167.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 373.36 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.49%
Previsione annuale:
78.81%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
214.82 USD
Massimale:
8 219.50 USD (35.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.66% (8 214.00 USD)
Per equità:
5.80% (26.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|765
|XAUUSD
|476
|EURUSD
|465
|GBPUSD
|361
|BTCUSD
|260
|USTEC
|64
|XBRUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|EURUSD
|-947
|GBPUSD
|-731
|BTCUSD
|-170
|USTEC
|178
|XBRUSD
|4
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|XAUUSD
|33K
|EURUSD
|122
|GBPUSD
|-3.2K
|BTCUSD
|-774K
|USTEC
|155K
|XBRUSD
|7
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +549.41 USD
Worst Trade: -537 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 302.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 167.58 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FairMarkets-LDN1
|0.00 × 1
|
FairMarkets-MT5Live-4
|0.00 × 1
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.75 × 4
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|1.00 × 14
|
AMPGlobalEU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|1.11 × 9
|
RannForex-Server
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.55 × 16296
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.70 × 79
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|1.85 × 60
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|1.85 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.87 × 45
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.14 × 544
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.15 × 9230
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|2.20 × 102
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
|2.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.33 × 9
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|2.40 × 303
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 236
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.43 × 149
133 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Based on trading signals from BOA System and WeTrade
Main Goals:
- Stable trading
- Moderate risk
- Good risk/reward ratio
Minimum Requierments:
- Account size equivalent to $3000
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
93%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
278
93%
2 392
49%
48%
1.06
3.07
USD
USD
36%
1:100
After 6 months follow this signal , my RESULT is NEGATIVE , I gave a chance every month, but after 6 months I always in negative numbers , and + Fees are paid ... For what ? for negative result ? NO THANK YOU , I not recommend this trading signal , STUPID ALGO, STUPID TRADER ....