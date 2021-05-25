SegnaliSezioni
Ivan Zaidenberg

TrueSignal

Ivan Zaidenberg
1 recensione
Affidabilità
278 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 93%
ICMarkets-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 392
Profit Trade:
1 186 (49.58%)
Loss Trade:
1 206 (50.42%)
Best Trade:
549.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-536.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
116 636.88 USD (8 507 110 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-109 290.51 USD (9 080 732 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 302.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 302.31 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
47.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.25%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.89
Long Trade:
1 436 (60.03%)
Short Trade:
956 (39.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
3.07 USD
Profitto medio:
98.34 USD
Perdita media:
-90.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-1 167.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 373.36 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.49%
Previsione annuale:
78.81%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
214.82 USD
Massimale:
8 219.50 USD (35.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.66% (8 214.00 USD)
Per equità:
5.80% (26.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 765
XAUUSD 476
EURUSD 465
GBPUSD 361
BTCUSD 260
USTEC 64
XBRUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 4.7K
XAUUSD 4.3K
EURUSD -947
GBPUSD -731
BTCUSD -170
USTEC 178
XBRUSD 4
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 33K
EURUSD 122
GBPUSD -3.2K
BTCUSD -774K
USTEC 155K
XBRUSD 7
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +549.41 USD
Worst Trade: -537 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 302.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 167.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MarketEquityInc-Live
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FairMarkets-LDN1
0.00 × 1
FairMarkets-MT5Live-4
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.75 × 4
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
1.00 × 14
AMPGlobalEU-Live
1.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
1.11 × 9
RannForex-Server
1.17 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
1.55 × 16296
Exness-MT5Real12
1.70 × 79
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
1.85 × 60
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
1.85 × 87
Exness-MT5Real2
1.87 × 45
CDGGlobal-Server
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
2.14 × 544
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.15 × 9230
ICMarketsEU-MT5
2.20 × 102
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.33 × 3
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
2.33 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
2.33 × 9
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
2.40 × 303
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 236
Tradeview-Live
2.43 × 149
133 più
Based on trading signals from BOA System and WeTrade

Main Goals:

  • Stable trading
  • Moderate risk
  • Good risk/reward ratio

Minimum Requierments:

  • Account size equivalent to $3000


    Valutazione media:
    Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
    2970
    Branislav Truchly 2021.05.25 15:33  (modificato 2021.07.28 20:20) 
     

    After 6 months follow this signal , my RESULT is NEGATIVE , I gave a chance every month, but after 6 months I always in negative numbers , and + Fees are paid ... For what ? for negative result ? NO THANK YOU , I not recommend this trading signal , STUPID ALGO, STUPID TRADER ....

