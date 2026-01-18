- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
16 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (20.00%)
Best trade:
8.31 USD
Worst trade:
-3.94 USD
Gross Profit:
39.83 USD (3 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.88 USD (881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (32.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
58.18%
Max deposit load:
2.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.03
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.49 USD
Average Loss:
-2.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.15 USD
Maximal:
5.02 USD (0.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.33% (4.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (18.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|30
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.31 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.67 × 29542
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
This account is traded manually without martingale system
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
1
0%
20
80%
58%
4.03
1.50
USD
USD
1%
1:500