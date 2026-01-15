SignalsSections
Arnor Prachedes Ferreira Neto

Tenporcent

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -100%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
65.00 BRL
Worst trade:
0.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
180.00 BRL (3 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (180.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.00 BRL (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
NaN
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Short Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
30.00 BRL
Average Profit:
30.00 BRL
Average Loss:
0.00 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 BRL (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
0.00 BRL (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (-71.00 BRL)
By Equity:
483.33% (290.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WING26 5
WDOG26 1
Best trade: +65.00 BRL
Worst trade: -0 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
6.00 × 55
No reviews
2026.01.15 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.15 23:14 2026.01.15 23:14:47  

testando aos assinantes

