Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
65.00 BRL
Worst trade:
0.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
180.00 BRL (3 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (180.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.00 BRL (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
NaN
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Short Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
30.00 BRL
Average Profit:
30.00 BRL
Average Loss:
0.00 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 BRL (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
0.00 BRL (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (-71.00 BRL)
By Equity:
483.33% (290.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WING26
|5
|WDOG26
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WING26
|53
|WDOG26
|26
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WING26
|140
|WDOG26
|3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.00 BRL
Worst trade: -0 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
testando aos assinantes