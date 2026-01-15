- Growth
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.13 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2.13 USD (24 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.13 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
30.99%
Max deposit load:
5.60%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.44% (4.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.13 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.15 × 92
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.53 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.54 × 221
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.55 × 11
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|1.01 × 384
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 300
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.19 × 1454
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.20 × 15
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.25 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.32 × 112
|
TitanFX-01
|1.42 × 19
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.64 × 112
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.73 × 138
|
OctaFX-Real9
|1.74 × 19
|
LiteFinance-Classic.com
|1.79 × 122
