- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
21 (80.76%)
Loss Trades:
5 (19.23%)
Best trade:
21.58 USD
Worst trade:
-7.07 USD
Gross Profit:
182.74 USD (15 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.44 USD (2 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (99.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.49 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
22.68%
Max deposit load:
6.12%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
11.79
Long Trades:
5 (19.23%)
Short Trades:
21 (80.77%)
Profit Factor:
8.94
Expected Payoff:
6.24 USD
Average Profit:
8.70 USD
Average Loss:
-4.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-13.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.77 USD (1.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.59% (13.77 USD)
By Equity:
9.50% (86.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|162
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.58 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
Please follow my signal as I have 15 years of trading experience plus 3 years of experience algo trading development. Results speak for itself.
