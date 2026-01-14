SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hilmand
Shoukat Khan

Hilmand

Shoukat Khan
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
21 (80.76%)
Loss Trades:
5 (19.23%)
Best trade:
21.58 USD
Worst trade:
-7.07 USD
Gross Profit:
182.74 USD (15 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.44 USD (2 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (99.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.49 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
22.68%
Max deposit load:
6.12%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
11.79
Long Trades:
5 (19.23%)
Short Trades:
21 (80.77%)
Profit Factor:
8.94
Expected Payoff:
6.24 USD
Average Profit:
8.70 USD
Average Loss:
-4.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-13.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.77 USD (1.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.59% (13.77 USD)
By Equity:
9.50% (86.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.58 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29540
95 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Please follow my signal as I have 15 years of trading experience plus 3 years of experience algo trading development. Results speak for itself. 
No reviews
2026.01.15 21:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 21:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hilmand
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
26
80%
23%
8.94
6.24
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.