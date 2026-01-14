- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
21 (80.76%)
Loss Trade:
5 (19.23%)
Best Trade:
21.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
182.74 USD (15 800 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20.44 USD (2 041 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (99.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
99.49 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.77
Attività di trading:
22.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.12%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
11.79
Long Trade:
5 (19.23%)
Short Trade:
21 (80.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.94
Profitto previsto:
6.24 USD
Profitto medio:
8.70 USD
Perdita media:
-4.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-13.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.77 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
19.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
13.77 USD (1.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.59% (13.77 USD)
Per equità:
9.50% (86.30 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|162
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.58 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.77 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
Please follow my signal as I have 15 years of trading experience plus 3 years of experience algo trading development. Results speak for itself.
