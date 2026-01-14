Manual trading and EA with a technical trend indicator. Fund security is our priority. No martingale, no HFT, no large grid. We trade M15 and H1. Short term. We trade major currencies. No gold or cryptocurrencies. Trades can remain open for several days. We aim for a return of 10 to 15% per month. An average DD of 30%. Can sometimes increase with news, FOMC, etc. We do not use SL or TP; we judge manually based on market trends.



