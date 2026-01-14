SignalsSections
Regis Didier Juchs

BlackSwanInvest

Regis Didier Juchs
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
837
Profit Trades:
585 (69.89%)
Loss Trades:
252 (30.11%)
Best trade:
20.45 USD
Worst trade:
-26.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 450.59 USD (198 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-661.42 USD (86 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (35.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.27
Long Trades:
453 (54.12%)
Short Trades:
384 (45.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-2.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-241.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.07 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
13.53%
Annual Forecast:
164.11%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
241.07 USD (19.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.01% (241.07 USD)
By Equity:
9.13% (146.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 458
GBPAUD 32
GBPJPY 30
USDCAD 20
GBPCAD 20
USDJPY 20
AUDUSD 18
EURAUD 18
CADJPY 18
GBPNZD 18
AUDNZD 17
GBPUSD 15
EURNZD 15
NZDUSD 14
GBPCHF 14
EURCAD 11
NZDCAD 10
EURCHF 10
AUDJPY 10
USDCHF 9
EURGBP 9
CHFJPY 8
EURJPY 8
EURUSD 8
AUDCHF 8
NZDJPY 8
NZDCHF 6
CADCHF 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 353
GBPAUD -12
GBPJPY -4
USDCAD 25
GBPCAD 47
USDJPY 27
AUDUSD 40
EURAUD 22
CADJPY 18
GBPNZD 33
AUDNZD -101
GBPUSD 9
EURNZD 68
NZDUSD 28
GBPCHF 31
EURCAD 35
NZDCAD 21
EURCHF 18
AUDJPY 13
USDCHF 25
EURGBP 9
CHFJPY -5
EURJPY 6
EURUSD 41
AUDCHF 11
NZDJPY 7
NZDCHF 4
CADCHF 19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 55K
GBPAUD -2K
GBPJPY -604
USDCAD 3.4K
GBPCAD 7.2K
USDJPY 3.8K
AUDUSD 4.2K
EURAUD 4.8K
CADJPY 2.8K
GBPNZD 6.4K
AUDNZD -16K
GBPUSD 3.4K
EURNZD 12K
NZDUSD 2.9K
GBPCHF 3.1K
EURCAD 4.4K
NZDCAD 3.1K
EURCHF 1.8K
AUDJPY 2K
USDCHF 2K
EURGBP 699
CHFJPY -652
EURJPY 867
EURUSD 4.1K
AUDCHF 1.3K
NZDJPY 1.1K
NZDCHF 499
CADCHF 1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.45 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -241.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 68
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.91 × 66
ICTrading-Live29
0.94 × 72
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.02 × 613
FPMarkets-Live4
1.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1.33 × 3
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.49 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.57 × 296
Exness-Real17
1.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.72 × 29
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.73 × 449
132 more...
Manual trading and EA with a technical trend indicator. Fund security is our priority. No martingale, no HFT, no large grid. We trade M15 and H1. Short term. We trade major currencies. No gold or cryptocurrencies. Trades can remain open for several days. We aim for a return of 10 to 15% per month. An average DD of 30%. Can sometimes increase with news, FOMC, etc. We do not use SL or TP; we judge manually based on market trends.

No reviews
