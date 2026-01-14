- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
837
Profit Trades:
585 (69.89%)
Loss Trades:
252 (30.11%)
Best trade:
20.45 USD
Worst trade:
-26.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 450.59 USD (198 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-661.42 USD (86 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (35.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.27
Long Trades:
453 (54.12%)
Short Trades:
384 (45.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-2.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-241.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.07 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
13.53%
Annual Forecast:
164.11%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
241.07 USD (19.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.01% (241.07 USD)
By Equity:
9.13% (146.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|458
|GBPAUD
|32
|GBPJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|20
|GBPCAD
|20
|USDJPY
|20
|AUDUSD
|18
|EURAUD
|18
|CADJPY
|18
|GBPNZD
|18
|AUDNZD
|17
|GBPUSD
|15
|EURNZD
|15
|NZDUSD
|14
|GBPCHF
|14
|EURCAD
|11
|NZDCAD
|10
|EURCHF
|10
|AUDJPY
|10
|USDCHF
|9
|EURGBP
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDCHF
|8
|NZDJPY
|8
|NZDCHF
|6
|CADCHF
|5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|353
|GBPAUD
|-12
|GBPJPY
|-4
|USDCAD
|25
|GBPCAD
|47
|USDJPY
|27
|AUDUSD
|40
|EURAUD
|22
|CADJPY
|18
|GBPNZD
|33
|AUDNZD
|-101
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURNZD
|68
|NZDUSD
|28
|GBPCHF
|31
|EURCAD
|35
|NZDCAD
|21
|EURCHF
|18
|AUDJPY
|13
|USDCHF
|25
|EURGBP
|9
|CHFJPY
|-5
|EURJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|41
|AUDCHF
|11
|NZDJPY
|7
|NZDCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|55K
|GBPAUD
|-2K
|GBPJPY
|-604
|USDCAD
|3.4K
|GBPCAD
|7.2K
|USDJPY
|3.8K
|AUDUSD
|4.2K
|EURAUD
|4.8K
|CADJPY
|2.8K
|GBPNZD
|6.4K
|AUDNZD
|-16K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|EURNZD
|12K
|NZDUSD
|2.9K
|GBPCHF
|3.1K
|EURCAD
|4.4K
|NZDCAD
|3.1K
|EURCHF
|1.8K
|AUDJPY
|2K
|USDCHF
|2K
|EURGBP
|699
|CHFJPY
|-652
|EURJPY
|867
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.3K
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|499
|CADCHF
|1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.45 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -241.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
|0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
|0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
|0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.69 × 68
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.91 × 66
ICTrading-Live29
|0.94 × 72
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.02 × 613
FPMarkets-Live4
|1.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
|1.33 × 3
EurotradeSA-Live01
|1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.49 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.57 × 296
Exness-Real17
|1.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.72 × 29
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.73 × 449
Manual trading and EA with a technical trend indicator. Fund security is our priority. No martingale, no HFT, no large grid. We trade M15 and H1. Short term. We trade major currencies. No gold or cryptocurrencies. Trades can remain open for several days. We aim for a return of 10 to 15% per month. An average DD of 30%. Can sometimes increase with news, FOMC, etc. We do not use SL or TP; we judge manually based on market trends.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
25
98%
837
69%
100%
2.19
0.94
USD
USD
19%
1:500