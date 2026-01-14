SignalsSections
Romany Badry Helmy Hanna

GoldCoinX

Romany Badry Helmy Hanna
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Best trade:
27.98 USD
Worst trade:
-41.02 USD
Gross Profit:
149.90 USD (236 231 pips)
Gross Loss:
-86.84 USD (4 341 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (80.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.12 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
99.07%
Max deposit load:
10.04%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.38
Long Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
4.50 USD
Average Profit:
13.63 USD
Average Loss:
-28.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-45.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.82 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.31%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.82 USD (4.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.13% (45.82 USD)
By Equity:
25.30% (270.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 11
BITCOIN 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 33
BITCOIN 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 2.8K
BITCOIN 229K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.98 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Professional trading signals focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and major Crypto assets.
Built on market structure, disciplined risk management, and high-probability setups.
No hype — just clear analysis and consistent execution.


No reviews
2026.01.15 15:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 15:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 07:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 07:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 07:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.14 07:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 07:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
