- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.65 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4.77 USD (433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (4.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.77 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
9.66
Trading activity:
25.82%
Max deposit load:
10.75%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.83
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
5.30
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
0.53 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
6.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.23 USD
Maximal:
0.23 USD (0.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.09% (0.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|149
|USDJPY
|140
|EURUSD
|144
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.65 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 889
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.80 × 56
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.13 × 365
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.17 × 65
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.23 × 323
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.48 × 83
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.62 × 66
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.29 × 316
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.76 × 41
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|4.00 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 9
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
|
OctaFX-Real2
|6.00 × 1
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|6.14 × 192
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.14 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.19 × 142
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1200 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
64
USD
USD
1
100%
9
100%
26%
5.29
0.53
USD
USD
1%
1:500