The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.54 × 889 Exness-MT5Real7 0.80 × 56 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.90 × 21 Exness-MT5Real15 1.13 × 365 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.13 × 53 FusionMarkets-Live 1.17 × 65 ICTrading-MT5-4 1.22 × 226 Exness-MT5Real8 1.23 × 323 Exness-MT5Real12 1.48 × 83 GOMarketsMU-Live 1.50 × 26 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.62 × 66 PlexyTrade-Server01 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.29 × 316 Exness-MT5Real 3.76 × 41 Exness-MT5Real11 4.00 × 11 Exness-MT5Real6 4.00 × 50 Exness-MT5Real28 5.00 × 9 Ava-Real 1-MT5 5.42 × 19 Exness-MT5Real3 5.92 × 36 OctaFX-Real2 6.00 × 1 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 6.14 × 192 ActivTradesCorp-Server 6.14 × 7 VantageInternational-Live 6.19 × 142 9 more...