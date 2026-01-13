SignalsSections
Andrea Gregori

Eisenkreuz Mk2

Andrea Gregori
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
31.62 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
31.62 EUR (367 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.39 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (31.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.62 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.21%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
80.08
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
81.08
Expected Payoff:
31.62 EUR
Average Profit:
31.62 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.39 EUR
Maximal:
0.39 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.08% (9.14 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 367
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.62 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.62 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 4
No reviews
2026.01.13 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 16:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 16:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 16:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 16:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
