Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.61 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
33.44 USD (1 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (33.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.44 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading activity:
26.33%
Max deposit load:
33.03%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.57 USD
Average Profit:
5.57 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.21% (22.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|18
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|128
|AUDCAD
|19
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.61 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
