Marios Skyrianidis

THPX4

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1 174%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 164
Profit Trades:
1 764 (55.75%)
Loss Trades:
1 400 (44.25%)
Best trade:
663.87 USD
Worst trade:
-757.18 USD
Gross Profit:
79 356.84 USD (543 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 044.16 USD (367 940 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (334.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 756.56 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.07
Long Trades:
1 590 (50.25%)
Short Trades:
1 574 (49.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
5.47 USD
Average Profit:
44.99 USD
Average Loss:
-44.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-223.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 271.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
17.17%
Annual Forecast:
208.34%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 411.94 USD (45.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.23% (3 411.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRTBTC 2529
BRTBTC.stp 635
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRTBTC 16K
BRTBTC.stp 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRTBTC 92K
BRTBTC.stp 83K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +663.87 USD
Worst trade: -757 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +334.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -223.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.11 19:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
