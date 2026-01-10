SignalsSections
Andhika Nugroho

THE STABLE GROWTH

Andhika Nugroho
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
10.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
12.41 USD (5 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (12.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.41 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.14 USD
Average Profit:
4.14 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 5.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Stable growth. 
No reviews
2026.01.10 02:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.10 02:45
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.10 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
