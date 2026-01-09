- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Best trade:
10.25 USD
Worst trade:
-10.01 USD
Gross Profit:
62.23 USD (1 728 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.21 USD (422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (34.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.71 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.30
Long Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Short Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.24
Expected Payoff:
3.31 USD
Average Profit:
5.66 USD
Average Loss:
-9.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.34%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
10.01 USD (0.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.99% (10.26 USD)
By Equity:
6.63% (66.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|11
|AUDCADxx
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|31
|AUDCADxx
|13
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|943
|AUDCADxx
|363
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
