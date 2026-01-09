SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe Buy Pro
Anil Guclu

Gold Safe Buy Pro

Anil Guclu
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
16.76 USD
Worst trade:
-13.39 USD
Gross Profit:
29.04 USD (978 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.00 USD (508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (27.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.10 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
4.84 USD
Average Loss:
-8.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.44 USD (2)
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.78 USD
Maximal:
15.65 USD (7.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 470
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.76 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6837
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 more...
Gold Safe Buy Pro delivers consistent profits through fully automated XAUUSD buy signals, engineered for safety and reliability on MT5.


No reviews
2026.01.09 15:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 15:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
