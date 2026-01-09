- Growth
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
20.60 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
148.00 USD (1 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (148.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.00 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Short Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
9.25 USD
Average Profit:
9.25 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
14.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD
16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD
148
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD
2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +20.60 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
