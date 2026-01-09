SignalsSections
Victorianus Dyan Ardi Wilogo

Golden Fawkes 5000

Victorianus Dyan Ardi Wilogo
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 26%
Oval-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
36 (39.13%)
Loss Trades:
56 (60.87%)
Best trade:
239.65 USD
Worst trade:
-341.30 USD
Gross Profit:
3 629.40 USD (70 265 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 344.10 USD (46 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (363.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
527.95 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
52.46%
Max deposit load:
1.01%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.44
Long Trades:
59 (64.13%)
Short Trades:
33 (35.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
13.97 USD
Average Profit:
100.82 USD
Average Loss:
-41.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-890.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-890.95 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
25.78%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.30 USD
Maximal:
890.95 USD (12.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.12% (890.95 USD)
By Equity:
0.29% (14.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.STP 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.STP 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.STP 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +239.65 USD
Worst trade: -341 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +363.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -890.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Oval-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.09 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.