Dhaifan Lazawardi

Kuda Lumping Limit

Dhaifan Lazawardi
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
52 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
22 (29.73%)
Best trade:
157.68 USD
Worst trade:
-149.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 363.71 USD (40 030 pips)
Gross Loss:
-968.85 USD (30 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (174.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.60 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.34%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
35 (47.30%)
Short Trades:
39 (52.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
5.34 USD
Average Profit:
26.23 USD
Average Loss:
-44.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-55.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
141.55 USD
Maximal:
156.67 USD (1.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.33% (34.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 395
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +157.68 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
133 more...
This is the right signal for your trading or investment. we minimize %DD as much as possible to avoid MC by prioritizing sufficient profit to grow your equity. for long lasting trading or investment.

First, we will focus on the xauusd pair, If we succeed in making a profit by minimizing %DD on this pair, it is possible that in the future we will enter other pairs. Regrads, Van.Laza



No reviews
2026.01.09 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
