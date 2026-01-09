SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Weltrix Setfile LowerRisk
Guilherme Jose Mattes

Weltrix Setfile LowerRisk


0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.22 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
11.22 USD (1 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (11.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.22 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
138.25
Long Trades:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
70.13
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.08 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2026.01.09 01:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
