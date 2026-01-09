- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.22 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
11.22 USD (1 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (11.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.22 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
138.25
Long Trades:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
70.13
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.08 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.22 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
No reviews