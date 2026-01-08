SignalsSections
Nyoman Astika

TRADER LEGACY

Nyoman Astika
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 32 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
OctaFX-Real2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
40.12 USD
Worst trade:
-38.48 USD
Gross Profit:
153.20 USD (7 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.74 USD (6 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (113.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
86.71%
Max deposit load:
58.64%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
38.30 USD
Average Loss:
-27.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-87.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.24 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.16 USD
Maximal:
87.24 USD (24.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.10% (87.24 USD)
By Equity:
9.19% (35.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
NAS100 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 81
NAS100 -64
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4K
NAS100 -3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.12 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.19 × 479
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.34 × 220
OctaFX-Real2
1.51 × 434
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.55 × 53
Alpari-MT5
1.80 × 284
OctaFX-Real
2.04 × 113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.45 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.18 × 100
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.63 × 19
ZeroMarkets-Live
5.59 × 310
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-MT5 3
6.39 × 292
FBS-Real
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real24
7.45 × 22
RoboForex-Pro
8.37 × 486
Deriv-Server
10.67 × 6
FXGT-Live
14.72 × 318
Used proper money management 
No reviews
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 11:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 22:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 22:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.08 06:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 06:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 21:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 21:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
