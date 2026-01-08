- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
40.12 USD
Worst trade:
-38.48 USD
Gross Profit:
153.20 USD (7 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.74 USD (6 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (113.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
86.71%
Max deposit load:
58.64%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
38.30 USD
Average Loss:
-27.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-87.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.24 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.16 USD
Maximal:
87.24 USD (24.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.10% (87.24 USD)
By Equity:
9.19% (35.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|NAS100
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|81
|NAS100
|-64
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|NAS100
|-3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 479
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.34 × 220
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.51 × 434
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.55 × 53
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.80 × 284
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.04 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.18 × 100
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.63 × 19
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|5.59 × 310
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|6.39 × 292
|
FBS-Real
|7.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|7.45 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.37 × 486
|
Deriv-Server
|10.67 × 6
|
FXGT-Live
|14.72 × 318
