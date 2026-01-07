- Growth
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.30 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8.59 USD (292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (8.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.59 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
46.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
76.09
Long Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
39.05
Expected Payoff:
4.30 USD
Average Profit:
4.30 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|292
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.30 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
