Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Best trade:
14.75 USD
Worst trade:
-7.24 USD
Gross Profit:
26.43 USD (2 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.02 USD (1 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.75 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
8.44%
Max deposit load:
64.28%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.58
Long Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
2.64 USD
Average Loss:
-3.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.16%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.11 USD
Maximal:
7.24 USD (14.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.02% (7.28 USD)
By Equity:
34.41% (37.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11
|AUDCAD
|0
|EURAUD
|1
|USDCAD
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|-2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|439
|AUDCAD
|82
|EURAUD
|156
|USDCAD
|71
|USDJPY
|43
|EURGBP
|-117
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.75 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 38
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.93 × 5573
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.36 × 507
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.39 × 236
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.50 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.80 × 234
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|2.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
