- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
45 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
12 (21.05%)
Best trade:
61.67 USD
Worst trade:
-70.00 USD
Gross Profit:
332.92 USD (16 023 pips)
Gross Loss:
-220.09 USD (13 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (20.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.62 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.50%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
42 (73.68%)
Short Trades:
15 (26.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
1.98 USD
Average Profit:
7.40 USD
Average Loss:
-18.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-163.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
163.05 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.85% (389.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|37
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|62
|AUDUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|124
|GBPCAD
|20
|GBPAUD
|368
|AUDUSD
|16
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.67 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -163.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 133
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 23
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
FXDDMauritius-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 13
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
3
0%
57
78%
100%
1.51
1.98
USD
USD
4%
1:500