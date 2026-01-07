SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forever Forex
Kok Hing Lin

Forever Forex

Kok Hing Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
20 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
14 (41.18%)
Best trade:
54.08 AUD
Worst trade:
-44.71 AUD
Gross Profit:
203.15 AUD (13 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.91 AUD (9 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (134.28 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.28 AUD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
95.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
9 (26.47%)
Short Trades:
25 (73.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.95 AUD
Average Profit:
10.16 AUD
Average Loss:
-9.78 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-97.28 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-97.28 AUD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.68 AUD
Maximal:
97.61 AUD (9.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.47% (97.58 AUD)
By Equity:
3.73% (89.96 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDzero 27
XAGUSDzero 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDzero 80
XAGUSDzero -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDzero 7.2K
XAGUSDzero -2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.08 AUD
Worst trade: -45 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.28 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.28 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
