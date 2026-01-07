- Growth
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
20 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
14 (41.18%)
Best trade:
54.08 AUD
Worst trade:
-44.71 AUD
Gross Profit:
203.15 AUD (13 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.91 AUD (9 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (134.28 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.28 AUD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
95.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
9 (26.47%)
Short Trades:
25 (73.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.95 AUD
Average Profit:
10.16 AUD
Average Loss:
-9.78 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-97.28 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-97.28 AUD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.68 AUD
Maximal:
97.61 AUD (9.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.47% (97.58 AUD)
By Equity:
3.73% (89.96 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDzero
|27
|XAGUSDzero
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDzero
|80
|XAGUSDzero
|-30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDzero
|7.2K
|XAGUSDzero
|-2.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
