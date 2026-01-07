SignalsSections
Hendrawan Putra

STABLE RETURNS

Hendrawan Putra
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 4%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.82 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8.63 USD (6 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (8.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.63 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.07
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
21.76%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
36 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.16 USD
Average Profit:
2.16 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.82 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 more...
Preference in XAUUSD. 
No greed, target 1-5% daily. 
No reviews
2026.01.07 04:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 04:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 04:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 03:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 03:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 03:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register