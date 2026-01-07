- Growth
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.82 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8.63 USD (6 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (8.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.63 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.07
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
21.76%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
36 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.16 USD
Average Profit:
2.16 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD
4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD
9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD
6.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
Deposit load
Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
Preference in XAUUSD.
No greed, target 1-5% daily.
No greed, target 1-5% daily.
