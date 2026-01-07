- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
99.10 USD
Worst trade:
-61.89 USD
Gross Profit:
348.90 USD (17 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-240.74 USD (15 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (348.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
348.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
91.31%
Max deposit load:
1.03%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
12.02 USD
Average Profit:
87.23 USD
Average Loss:
-48.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-240.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-240.74 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240.74 USD
Maximal:
240.74 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.01% (240.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.95% (74.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|108
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.10 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +348.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -240.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
8.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
9
44%
91%
1.44
12.02
USD
USD
3%
1:50