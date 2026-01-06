- Growth
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.58 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
9.87 USD (978 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (9.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.87 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
13.64
Trading activity:
91.43%
Max deposit load:
0.58%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
0.52 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.25% (4.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|978
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
Best trade: +0.58 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
A “one-pair, one-focus” trading signal specializing in EURUSD. Designed for traders who prefer simplicity and depth over multitasking across pairs.
