Leonid Arkhipov

Orix EA

Leonid Arkhipov
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.81 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2.81 USD (299 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.81 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
69.25
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
70.25
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 299
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 421
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.29 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.36 × 103
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live
0.48 × 138
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.50 × 1723
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.53 × 459
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 2067
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
No reviews
2026.01.05 12:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 8.33% of days out of the 12 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 12:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 12:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 12:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
