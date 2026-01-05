- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.81 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2.81 USD (299 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.81 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
69.25
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
70.25
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|299
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.81 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 421
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.48 × 138
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.50 × 1723
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 2067
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
No reviews