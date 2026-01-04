- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.56 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-16.94 USD (1 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-158.10
Trading activity:
5.93%
Max deposit load:
1.92%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-8.47 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-8.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.94 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.94 USD
Maximal:
16.94 USD (1.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (16.94 USD)
By Equity:
5.62% (55.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.7K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Fyntura-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This Version is higher risk with more trades
Minimum Deposit: $300
High Risk: $300
Medium Risk: $600
Low Risk: $1,000
No Martingale!!!
No Grid!!!
No Hedging!!!
Steady Long Term Profit!!!
If you're seeing positive results, I'd appreciate it if you could leave a review, and if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me anytime.
No reviews
