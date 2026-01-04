- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
1 621.71 USD
Worst trade:
-99.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 296.05 USD (31 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.70 USD (1 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (362.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 861.71 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
21.60
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
15.87
Expected Payoff:
239.04 USD
Average Profit:
328.01 USD
Average Loss:
-72.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-99.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
84.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.60 USD (4.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-VIP
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-VIP
|2.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-VIP
|31K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 621.71 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews