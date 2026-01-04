SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kurapika
Yun Fei Kang

Kurapika

Yun Fei Kang
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
1 621.71 USD
Worst trade:
-99.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 296.05 USD (31 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.70 USD (1 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (362.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 861.71 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
21.60
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
15.87
Expected Payoff:
239.04 USD
Average Profit:
328.01 USD
Average Loss:
-72.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-99.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
84.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.60 USD (4.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-VIP 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-VIP 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-VIP 31K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 621.71 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.04 13:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 8 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 13:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 13:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.04 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register