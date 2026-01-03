WestFX Alpha is a disciplined trading strategy focused on consistent growth and strict risk control.

It trades Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) using rule-based entries, market structure, and session timing.

✔ Medium risk

✔ Stop-loss on every trade

✔ Designed for long-term sustainability

This strategy prioritizes capital protection first, profit second.

Ideal for investors and copy-traders who value stability, transparency, and professional risk management.

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.