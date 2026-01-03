- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
No data
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
WestFX Alpha is a disciplined trading strategy focused on consistent growth and strict risk control.
It trades Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) using rule-based entries, market structure, and session timing.
✔ Medium risk
✔ Stop-loss on every trade
✔ Designed for long-term sustainability
This strategy prioritizes capital protection first, profit second.
Ideal for investors and copy-traders who value stability, transparency, and professional risk management.
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.