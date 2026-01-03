SignalsSections
SANGYUB LEE

Dollargut

SANGYUB LEE
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
GlobalPrime-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-0.63 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-0.63 USD (10 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-0.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.63 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.63 USD
Maximal:
0.63 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GlobalPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.10 × 69
ICMarkets-Live12
0.43 × 7
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.46 × 154
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.58 × 495
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
0.68 × 127
ICMarkets-Live03
0.71 × 7
GlobalPrime-Live
0.91 × 141
GMT-Server
1.02 × 329
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
2.25 × 4
Activtrades-Demo
2.50 × 2
BCS-Real
3.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
4.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real07
5.00 × 1
IronFX-Real10
5.25 × 4
11 more...
No reviews
2026.01.03 13:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.03 13:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 13:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 13:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
