Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-0.63 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-0.63 USD (10 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-0.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.63 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.63 USD
Maximal:
0.63 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GlobalPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.10 × 69
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.43 × 7
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.46 × 154
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.58 × 495
|
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
|0.68 × 127
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.71 × 7
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.91 × 141
|
GMT-Server
|1.02 × 329
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|2.25 × 4
|
Activtrades-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
BCS-Real
|3.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|5.00 × 1
|
IronFX-Real10
|5.25 × 4
