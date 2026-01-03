- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
41 (87.23%)
Loss Trades:
6 (12.77%)
Best trade:
17.01 USD
Worst trade:
-45.00 USD
Gross Profit:
184.03 USD (66 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97.03 USD (48 964 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (92.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.79 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
32.98%
Max deposit load:
22.96%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
9 (19.15%)
Short Trades:
38 (80.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.85 USD
Average Profit:
4.49 USD
Average Loss:
-16.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.66 USD
Maximal:
66.60 USD (3.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.30% (66.60 USD)
By Equity:
13.47% (262.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|87
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.01 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
66 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
47
87%
33%
1.89
1.85
USD
USD
13%
1:500