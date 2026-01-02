- Growth
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
9 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
5 (35.71%)
Best trade:
4 700.00 USD
Worst trade:
-580.00 USD
Gross Profit:
11 405.35 USD (26 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 938.00 USD (2 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (821.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 468.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
76.81%
Max deposit load:
49.18%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.22
Long Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Short Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Profit Factor:
5.89
Expected Payoff:
676.24 USD
Average Profit:
1 267.26 USD
Average Loss:
-387.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 027.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 027.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 027.00 USD
Maximal:
1 027.00 USD (2.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.05% (1 027.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (1 162.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDi
|13
|BTCUSDi
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDi
|4.8K
|BTCUSDi
|4.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDi
|283
|BTCUSDi
|24K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 700.00 USD
Worst trade: -580 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +821.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 027.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
