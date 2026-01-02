- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
11.05 USD
Worst trade:
-2.12 USD
Gross Profit:
37.38 USD (363 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.12 USD (21 150 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (37.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.38 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
173.77%
Max deposit load:
21.23%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.63
Long Trades:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Profit Factor:
17.63
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-2.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
35.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.12 USD (1.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.54% (2.12 USD)
By Equity:
4.13% (5.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|34
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|342K
|GBPUSD
|45
|EURUSD
|59
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.05 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 32
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 147
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.50 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.52 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.56 × 50
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.58 × 66
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.74 × 430
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.90 × 168
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
135
USD
USD
1
0%
12
91%
174%
17.63
2.94
USD
USD
4%
1:100