Amazing Traders

EA Legendary Dragon

Amazing Traders
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
27 (58.69%)
Loss Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Best trade:
15.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.23 USD
Gross Profit:
79.93 USD (53 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.16 USD (25 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (15.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.84 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
22 seconds
Recovery Factor:
6.14
Long Trades:
16 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
30 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.76 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
23.89%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
7.78 USD (3.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 48
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real28
5.61 × 184
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
56.03 × 165
TitanFX-MT5-01
65.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.02 07:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.02 07:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
