- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
33 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
8 (19.51%)
Best trade:
251.42 USD
Worst trade:
-115.76 USD
Gross Profit:
710.12 USD (7 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.60 USD (1 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (424.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
424.78 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
45.51%
Max deposit load:
5.30%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.08
Long Trades:
35 (85.37%)
Short Trades:
6 (14.63%)
Profit Factor:
5.79
Expected Payoff:
14.33 USD
Average Profit:
21.52 USD
Average Loss:
-15.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.76 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
115.76 USD (0.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.38% (115.76 USD)
By Equity:
16.35% (4 969.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|GBPJPY
|7
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|48
|GBPJPY
|539
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +251.42 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +424.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 28
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
Trading with Fibo Modification
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
31K
USD
USD
2
41%
41
80%
46%
5.79
14.33
USD
USD
16%
1:500