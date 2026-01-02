- Growth
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Best trade:
99.80 USD
Worst trade:
-50.22 USD
Gross Profit:
316.53 USD (24 452 pips)
Gross Loss:
-167.38 USD (11 482 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (316.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.53 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
73.43%
Max deposit load:
4.46%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
13 (92.86%)
Short Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
10.65 USD
Average Profit:
39.57 USD
Average Loss:
-27.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-90.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.03 USD
Maximal:
90.35 USD (15.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.12% (77.03 USD)
By Equity:
4.75% (22.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|149
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.80 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +316.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
