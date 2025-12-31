- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Best trade:
149.46 USD
Worst trade:
-144.27 USD
Gross Profit:
481.65 USD (16 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.40 USD (11 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (320.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.64 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
28.20%
Max deposit load:
0.49%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
13.13 USD
Average Profit:
80.28 USD
Average Loss:
-87.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-350.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-350.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.76 USD
Maximal:
350.40 USD (2.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.85% (350.40 USD)
By Equity:
0.09% (11.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.46 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -350.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
1
100%
10
60%
28%
1.37
13.13
USD
USD
3%
1:200