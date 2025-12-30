- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.08 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.68 USD (321 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (3.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.48
Trading activity:
6.77%
Max deposit load:
2.35%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
0.46 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.52% (5.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|321
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.08 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.86 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.87 × 15
Private EA
EURUSD M5
2 Years Tested
Very Safe & Low Drawdown
EA Automatically Adjust Ratio Balance / Lot
100$ USD - 0.01 LOT
1.000$ USD - 0.1 LOT
10.000$ USD 1.0 LOT
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
215
USD
USD
1
100%
8
100%
7%
n/a
0.46
USD
USD
3%
1:500