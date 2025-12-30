- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
22 (57.89%)
Loss Trades:
16 (42.11%)
Best trade:
1 800.50 USD
Worst trade:
-432.97 USD
Gross Profit:
2 384.65 USD (15 960 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 591.44 USD (23 957 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 861.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 861.25 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.25%
Max deposit load:
10.71%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
38 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
20.87 USD
Average Profit:
108.39 USD
Average Loss:
-99.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-956.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-956.02 USD (3)
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 111.74 USD
Maximal:
1 312.67 USD (5.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.17% (1 309.52 USD)
By Equity:
15.98% (4 025.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|793
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.37 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29488
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
26K
USD
USD
1
38%
38
57%
96%
1.49
20.87
USD
USD
16%
1:300