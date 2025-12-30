- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
19 (86.36%)
Loss Trades:
3 (13.64%)
Best trade:
32.61 USD
Worst trade:
-19.30 USD
Gross Profit:
147.28 USD (1 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.90 USD (684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (79.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.11 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
90.35%
Max deposit load:
2.93%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.82
Long Trades:
8 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
14 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
4.22
Expected Payoff:
5.11 USD
Average Profit:
7.75 USD
Average Loss:
-11.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.46%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.30 USD (5.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (19.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.89% (7.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|16
|EURGBP
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|90
|EURGBP
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|728
|EURGBP
|329
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.28 × 80
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.55 × 11
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.81 × 312
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.91 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.00 × 562
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|1.20 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.52 × 533
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.54 × 13
|
StriforSVG-Live
|2.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.17 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.33 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.40 × 25
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.46 × 26
