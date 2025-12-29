- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
43.65 USD
Worst trade:
-24.67 USD
Gross Profit:
143.98 USD (199 114 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.94 USD (4 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (100.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.33 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
98.72%
Max deposit load:
20.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
3.52
Expected Payoff:
12.88 USD
Average Profit:
28.80 USD
Average Loss:
-13.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-40.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.82 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
20.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
40.88 USD (6.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.79% (40.75 USD)
By Equity:
2.60% (14.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|68
|BTCUSD
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|BTCUSD
|188K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.65 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.88 × 6614
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.53 × 1491
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
