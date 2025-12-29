The "Market Hawk" Index PRO signal is intended for intraday trading and scalping, preferably during the NY session, using ICT concepts, focusing on key levels, Change in State of Delivery (CISD), and liquidity sweeps.





All analyses are performed via TradingView using exhaustively observed and tested indicators. The economic calendar is closely monitored, and there may not be trading every day.

The signal does not use risky strategies and has a defined stop loss.