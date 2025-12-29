SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Market Hawk Index PRO
Rafael Adriano De Siqueira Pace

Market Hawk Index PRO

Rafael Adriano De Siqueira Pace
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Best trade:
33.92 USD
Worst trade:
-26.73 USD
Gross Profit:
114.39 USD (15 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.02 USD (8 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (80.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.28 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.03
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
5.11 USD
Average Profit:
16.34 USD
Average Loss:
-10.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-30.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.14%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.04 USD
Maximal:
30.21 USD (2.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.92 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
11.58 × 19
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The "Market Hawk" Index PRO signal is intended for intraday trading and scalping, preferably during the NY session, using ICT concepts, focusing on key levels, Change in State of Delivery (CISD), and liquidity sweeps.

All analyses are performed via TradingView using exhaustively observed and tested indicators. The economic calendar is closely monitored, and there may not be trading every day.
The signal does not use risky strategies and has a defined stop loss.
No reviews
2025.12.29 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 17:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register