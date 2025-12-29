- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
18 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (10.00%)
Best trade:
203.06 USD
Worst trade:
-471.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 512.20 USD (418 107 pips)
Gross Loss:
-701.03 USD (46 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 074.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 074.92 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
10 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
10 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
40.56 USD
Average Profit:
84.01 USD
Average Loss:
-350.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-471.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-471.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.59%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
263.75 USD
Maximal:
605.67 USD (11.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|13
|XAUUSDm
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|880
|XAUUSDm
|-69
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|375K
|XAUUSDm
|-4K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +203.06 USD
Worst trade: -472 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 074.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -471.84 USD
No data
