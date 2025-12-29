- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
189.75 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
923.46 USD (216 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (923.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
923.46 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.90
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
92.35 USD
Average Profit:
92.35 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
20.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|6
|XAUUSDm
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|396
|XAUUSDm
|528
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|180K
|XAUUSDm
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +189.75 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +923.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews