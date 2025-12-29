- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
112.04 USD
Worst trade:
-14.56 USD
Gross Profit:
285.12 USD (409 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.57 USD (2 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (68.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.04 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
362 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
17.69
Long Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
10.34
Expected Payoff:
23.41 USD
Average Profit:
31.68 USD
Average Loss:
-13.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-14.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.26 USD
Maximal:
14.56 USD (0.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|USTEC
|1
|JP225
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|103
|XAUUSD
|-26
|USDJPY
|12
|USTEC
|4
|JP225
|17
|GBPJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|33
|XTIUSD
|112
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|843
|XAUUSD
|-2.8K
|USDJPY
|666
|USTEC
|5.8K
|JP225
|70K
|GBPJPY
|229
|BTCUSD
|332K
|XTIUSD
|216
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112.04 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.34 × 76
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.34 × 32
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 771
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.93 × 5469
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.33 × 246
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.35 × 485
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 229
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.78 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
No reviews