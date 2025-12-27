SignalsSections
Anderson De Morais Silva

Minindic corretor internacional USD e BR

Anderson De Morais Silva
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -5%
4xCube-MT5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Best trade:
15.25 BRL
Worst trade:
-26.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
15.25 BRL (305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.50 BRL (1 855 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (15.25 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.25 BRL (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-1.37
Trading activity:
9.35%
Max deposit load:
6.09%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.10
Expected Payoff:
-14.53 BRL
Average Profit:
15.25 BRL
Average Loss:
-17.83 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-135.50 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.50 BRL (7)
Monthly growth:
-5.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
145.25 BRL
Maximal:
145.25 BRL (5.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.28% (145.25 BRL)
By Equity:
0.62% (17.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WING26xx 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WING26xx -64
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WING26xx -1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.25 BRL
Worst trade: -26 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.25 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.50 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 22:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 21:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 13:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 13:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 12:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 12:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.27 20:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.27 20:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.27 20:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.27 20:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 20:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
