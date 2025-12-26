SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / KT GOLD
Bhopal Singh Mehara

KT GOLD

Bhopal Singh Mehara
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -12%
XelansMarkets-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
351
Profit Trades:
139 (39.60%)
Loss Trades:
212 (60.40%)
Best trade:
215.34 USD
Worst trade:
-68.75 USD
Gross Profit:
3 478.66 USD (67 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 321.72 USD (65 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (175.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
456.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
13.00%
Max deposit load:
23.16%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
179
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
249 (70.94%)
Short Trades:
102 (29.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
25.03 USD
Average Loss:
-15.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-354.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-354.30 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-11.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.45 USD
Maximal:
563.53 USD (32.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.85% (563.53 USD)
By Equity:
6.25% (33.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 349
US30_12.s 1
GBPJPY.s 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 155
US30_12.s 2
GBPJPY.s 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 956
US30_12.s 712
GBPJPY.s 30
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +215.34 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -354.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XelansMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MANUL TRADING 
No reviews
2026.01.09 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.09 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 18:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 17:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 14:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 06:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 19:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KT GOLD
99 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
541
USD
4
99%
351
39%
13%
1.04
0.45
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.