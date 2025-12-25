SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Super Robo
Jay Anilkumar Gilitwala

Super Robo

Jay Anilkumar Gilitwala
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -13%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
1 (16.66%)
Loss Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Best trade:
61.60 USD
Worst trade:
-50.20 USD
Gross Profit:
61.60 USD (61 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143.88 USD (121 908 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (61.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
62.97%
Max deposit load:
8.12%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.43
Expected Payoff:
-13.71 USD
Average Profit:
61.60 USD
Average Loss:
-28.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-143.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-13.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.28 USD
Maximal:
143.88 USD (21.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.19% (143.88 USD)
By Equity:
9.46% (64.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -82
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -60K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.60 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
robo goal is to protect capital in xauusd. always put tp and sl in system, i am certifed funded trader from 5ers 100K , topstep 150K , fundingpips 10K , funded next 50K  , fortradrts 25k
No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 11:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 11:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 11:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 11:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 11:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.