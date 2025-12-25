- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
1 (16.66%)
Loss Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Best trade:
61.60 USD
Worst trade:
-50.20 USD
Gross Profit:
61.60 USD (61 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143.88 USD (121 908 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (61.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
62.97%
Max deposit load:
8.12%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.43
Expected Payoff:
-13.71 USD
Average Profit:
61.60 USD
Average Loss:
-28.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-143.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-13.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.28 USD
Maximal:
143.88 USD (21.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.19% (143.88 USD)
By Equity:
9.46% (64.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-82
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-60K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.60 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.34 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
robo goal is to protect capital in xauusd. always put tp and sl in system, i am certifed funded trader from 5ers 100K , topstep 150K , fundingpips 10K , funded next 50K , fortradrts 25k
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
535
USD
USD
1
100%
6
16%
63%
0.42
-13.71
USD
USD
21%
1:200